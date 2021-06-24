Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

A second Dying Light 2 showcase is taking place on July 1

The last Dying 2 Know event was held at the end of May.

Techland has revealed that it will be holding another Dying 2 Know showcase for Dying Light 2 on July 1 at 8pm BST/ 9pm CEST.

The very first Dying 2 Know showcase premiered late last month and it touched upon the game's setting, its central character Aiden, and its open world. It was here that we also got the first gameplay trailer for the game and we saw some reveals that stretched beyond the sequel. We learned that a Platinum Edition of the original game would be releasing and this was described as "the biggest and most complete edition to have ever existed." A community conquest was also announced which challenged fans with producing the best cosplay, artwork, and stories based on the series.

Do you like the approach that Techland has taken in teasing Dying Light 2?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

