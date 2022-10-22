A sealed, original iPhone has been sold at auction for $40,000

HQ

An original, sealed, factory iPhone has been sold at auction, for the jaw-dropping price of $39,339.60. The product, which is a completely unopened edition of the 2007 device, was sold on LCG Auctions recently, with the bidding process beginning in late September, and finishing on October 16.

The device originally went up with a starting bid of $2,500, but 28 bids later, grew to just shy of $40,000. Considering the phone retailed for around $600 when it launched 15 years ago, that means the device has increased in value by around 67 times.

The actual edition of the phone is the 8GB model, which is described in its product listing as, "Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original - no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example."

LCG Auctions estimated that the device would sell for $30,000 and up, and the iPhone achieved that and some.

Thanks, GameSpot.