A script for Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is supposedly being written

Following the debut of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 at the end of 2025, we have been waiting to hear whether or not there will be another film in this wider franchise. Seemingly, there will be as during a recent appearance at the Monster-Mania Con, actor Skeet Ulrich, who plays Henry Emily in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, has said that a script is being written as of the moment.

As reported by ScreenRant, Ulrich has said that writers have just been hired for the project as that work on the script is underway, even if it is still very early in the process.

"My understanding is that the third one is, you know, well, who can say? But, you know, supposedly there's a lot of Henry Emily and William Afton, but to be honest, they're writing it now. They've just hired the writers, so they're — it's too early for me to say."

There has not been any greenlight news as of yet in relation to Five Nights at Freddy's 3, meaning it's still unclear as to whether this project will ever become a reality. But this is some good news at least, if you genuinely do enjoy heading to cinemas to watch these movies.