A Saints Row reboot has been announced and will launch February 2022

HQ

Geoff Keighley might have ruined the surprise to some degree earlier on in the week, but it was still exciting to see the Saints Row series make a return during Open Night Live. This latest entry into the series is a self-titled reboot that is set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Xbox Series on February 25, 2022.

The game takes the series back to its roots following the off-the-wall antics of Saints Row IV. It's set within the fictionalised Southwest American city of Santo Ilesco and it follows four aspiring criminals who are looking to step up their game and earn some extra cash.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the game that was revealed is that it enables players to build their very own criminal empires. Here players can construct facilities such as fast-food restaurants, discos, and workshops, and this will reward them with additional quests and gameplay options.

For more details on the game, be sure to check out our initial impressions here.