A routine mission quickly turns into a chaotic escape from a mutant in The Expanse: Osiris Reborn's new gameplay trailer

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Owlcat Games has shown off another significant look at its Mass Effect-like RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. In the video below, the crew takes itself to Ganymede, in a mid-game infiltration mission where players will have to pose as Osiris branch members. Avoiding Protogen mercenaries and having their identity discovered, all seems to be going smoothly at the start of the mission.

Fast forward a minute or two, though, and you'll wonder where it all went wrong. Quickly, our protagonists realise the best and probably only path to survival is through shooting their way out of Ganymede. Also, if Protogen mercs weren't bad enough, they also have to deal with a mutant that is almost unkillable and cuts through soldiers like they're made of paper.

While we're shown a lot of explosions and destructible environments in the mission gameplay, we also see plenty of player choice, too. At the end of the mission, it's up to the player to decide how and if they want to deal with the mutant or leave it as someone else's problem. Hopefully, we can see more of The Expanse: Osiris Reborn's gameplay before its launch next year.