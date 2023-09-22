A rom-com was Netflix's most-watched project last week

There's no denying that One Piece has been huge for Netflix, in fact it has been so big for the streamer that Netflix only waited a short while before greenlighting and ordering a second season. But while the show has been big, it hasn't been big enough to stave off a new rom-com that made its debut last week.

Known as Love at First Sight, the rom-com starring The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson has catapulted to the top of Netflix's global top 10 charts, becoming the streamer's biggest project of the past week.

The movie managed to rake in 14.1 million views since its debut, making it the streamer's biggest movie currently, and putting it ahead of One Piece which only managed to net a further 10 million views last week (granted this is One Piece's third week since release).

Have you seen Love at First Sight yet and if so what did you think of it?