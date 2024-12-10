A roguelite RPG about life on the road: this is Keep Driving

There are games that make you fall in love because of their gameplay, others because of their gameplay, others because of their art? And there are some whose simple idea is enough to make us decide to give it a chance. That's the crush we've suffered this time with Keep Driving.

The game defines itself as a management simulator and RPG in which you play a twenty-something who buys an old used car and sets out to drive around the country, picking up hitchhikers and bringing about all sorts of encounters and situations. As if this wasn't interesting enough, the visuals, recreated with beautiful pixel art, round off the presentation.

For the moment Keep Driving will be released on PC, and you can already add it to your wishlist on Steam. The studio's official account has already confirmed in the X thread that a console release, specifically on Nintendo Switch, is their main goal after the PC release, so there's reason to be excited about this one for Nintendo users.

You can watch the Keep Driving trailer below.