A Road House sequel is in development

HQ

The reboot/remake of Road House for Prime Video was an enormous success for the streamer, in fact it was so big that the latest data claims that it has nearly amassed 80 million views on the streaming platform. Needless to say, this has already meant that a sequel has been ordered by the streaming giant.

Amazon MGM Studios will be working on a follow-up film, one that will see Jake Gyllenhaal back in the lead role of Elwood Dalton. It's unclear where this movie will take Dalton or likewise if any other characters will return, but it does seem like that could be unlikely especially since how this recent film concluded.

What do you hope to see in the Road House sequel?