A rival for Godzilla is teased in the new Godzilla Minus Zero trailer, shot on IMAX

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Godzilla is roaring again in two months: Toho has released the new trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero, the direct sequel for the award-winning Godzilla Minus One in 2023, considered by many as the best Godzilla movie of all time, and with the same cast including Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, and Sakura Ando.

After the overwhelming commercial success of Minus One, Godzilla Minus Zero has been shot with IMAX cameras, the first Godzilla movie to be shot in that format. The release is expected for November 3 in Japan, and November 6 all around the world.

The new trailer shows a very similar visual style compared to the same movie, as it is set in 1949, two years after Godzilla's attack to a post-war Tokyo. If Minus One reflected the catastrophic state Japan was after World War II and the first Godzilla's attack, Godzilla Minus One promises even more disasters... and a new monster will seemingly appear and fight Gojira: check out that squeak and the lightning at the end of the new Godzilla Minus Zero trailer.