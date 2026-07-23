A rising star has to endure the clinical trial from hell in Clayface's official trailer

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DC has revealed the official trailer for Clayface, and we can expect body horror galore in this supervillain origin story. Ahead of its release this October, we've got plenty of glimpses of how Clayface is going to make our own skin crawl, as one man's body turns against him.

Matt Hagen (played by Tom Rhys Harries) is a rising star in Hollywood. After growing up on the streets of Gotham, he's experiencing his own rags to riches story, living the dream, when his life suddenly becomes a nightmare. After being gruesomely disfigured by a Gotham crime boss, Hagen turns to an experimental medicine in order to restore his former beauty.

It works, for a time. Then, as we see in the trailer, bits of skin start sagging, sloughing off in gooey layers. A scene that's sure to make us feel like we might see our lunch again sees Hagen cutting open his own eyelids with scissors.

We don't get to see Hagen's full transformation into Clayface in the trailer, but his hulking, amorphous form is teased right at the end. We've got to wait until the 23rd of October to see it in all its glory, then.