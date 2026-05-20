A Rick and Morty movie has been officially confirmed

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Dan Harmon, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, has confirmed that a movie is officially in the works. The animated series has been running for nine seasons, survived the controversy around its key voice actor and co-creator, and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Harmon addressed a leak which had revealed that a Rick and Morty movie is in the works. "We saw the same leak, and we are therefore, now able to confirm that there is a movie in the works."

Jacob Hair is the director, as also confirmed by Harmon. "We didn't shop around. He is an absolute, to say rock star is honestly feels like trivializing it because that implies like some kind of flash in the pan, kind of exciting. I mean, Jacob has it like [since he] came onto our team. It was like adding a pillar to it," he said.

Jacob Hair has been the supervising director on Rick and Morty for years, and has been a part of the show since Season 4. While some fans might have wanted a big name in Hollywood directing to take on the Rick and Morty movie, it's hard to argue there would be one out there that knows the show and how to adapt it for a movie than Hair. Harmon said he didn't consider anyone else for the job.

"When we started talking about a movie and could a movie happen and who would direct it, the first question was, 'Can Jacob do it?' Because that would be a dream, as opposed to going out and just getting somebody that did a great job on another animated thing," he explained. "This is our guy, who has done some of the most amazing work on the show. It's like the director version of Donald Glover in that I don't know if there's a limitation to what he can do; we haven't found it yet."

There's no release date yet for the Rick and Morty movie.