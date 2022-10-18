A Resident Evil Showcase is taking place later this week

HQ

Following a recent teaser from Capcom, the Japanese games company has now announced exactly when the next Resident Evil Showcase will be taking place.

Set for this Thursday, October 20, at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (October 21), the showcase promises to dish out further details on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4.

You can catch the showcase as it unfolds right here, and can catch a teaser for the event below.