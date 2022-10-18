Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Resident Evil Showcase is taking place later this week

As was teased recently, Capcom has now put a date on the event.

Following a recent teaser from Capcom, the Japanese games company has now announced exactly when the next Resident Evil Showcase will be taking place.

Set for this Thursday, October 20, at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (October 21), the showcase promises to dish out further details on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4.

You can catch the showcase as it unfolds right here, and can catch a teaser for the event below.

