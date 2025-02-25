A rematch of the 2023 World Cup final takes place this week between England and Spain

HQ

The second edition of UEFA Women's Nations League started last week, with the first couple of League Phase matches taking place this month. Undoubtedly, one of the standout games of this first batch of games will be England vs. Spain, a rematch from 2023 World Cup final, which Spain won.

England will host the match at the iconic Wembley Stadium, Wednesday February 26, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT. And despite being so early in the group stage, it is a crutial match for both nations, as only the first team from each of the four Groups in Women's Nations League A (the top division of this UEFA tournament) will get pass into semi-finals, to be played in October (there are no quarter-finals).

This makes a particularly exciting Group Stage for the Nations League A, with each group having multiple European powerhouses, but only one can qualify. Spain (winners of last year's Nation's League final) and England are in Group 3, which also includes Portugal and Belgium.

Last weekend, Spain won Belgium 3-2, and Portugal and England got a 1-1 draw, making Spain the leader with 3 points. Despite the 1-0 victory of Spain over England at the 2023 World Cup, England beat Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Euro Cup 2021. The Spanish national team has never win at Wembley.

Nations League will continue with the group stage games this spring (Matchday 3 and 4 between April 4-8, Marchday 5-6 between May 30 and June 3, and promotion/relegation matches, as well as semi-finals between October 22-28, 2025, and the finals between November 26 and December 2 this year.