A remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky has been announced for Nintendo Switch

The first game in the beloved The Legend of Heroes series was released 20 years ago, and now Trails in the Sky is getting a remake on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st, as this version is called, will be released sometime next year.

One of the big changes seems to be that the camera angle is now straight behind the character compared to the angle 20 years ago which was more oblique from above. Another is that it is now seamlessly possible to go in and out of cities, without any pause for loading screens.