A record-breaking £4.2 billion was spent on video games in 2020

Statistics revealed by the Entertainment Retailers Association show that a record-breaking £4.2 billion was spent on video games in the UK in 2020. This is said to be an increase of 14.5% when compared to the previous year.

The report also details that mobile and streamed games represented the largest factor of the total revenue. This segment grew by 16.3% within 2020 and made up £3.6 billion of the overall total - a pretty significant chunk!

It also details the ten most profitable games of the year. These were FIFA 21 (£2,182,694),

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (£1,420,353), and Grand Theft Auto V (£1,127,222).

