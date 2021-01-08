Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

A record-breaking £4.2 billion was spent on video games in 2020

Recently, we also heard that digital spending was up by 12% last year.

Statistics revealed by the Entertainment Retailers Association show that a record-breaking £4.2 billion was spent on video games in the UK in 2020. This is said to be an increase of 14.5% when compared to the previous year.

The report also details that mobile and streamed games represented the largest factor of the total revenue. This segment grew by 16.3% within 2020 and made up £3.6 billion of the overall total - a pretty significant chunk!

It also details the ten most profitable games of the year. These were FIFA 21 (£2,182,694),
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (£1,420,353), and Grand Theft Auto V (£1,127,222).

Are you surprised by any of these figures?

