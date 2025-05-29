A record-setting 60+ partners confirmed for Summer Game Fest

HQ

This Friday, it's finally time for one of the biggest gaming events of the year, namely Summer Game Fest. It can best be described as the successor to the E3 show, and is led by the Game Awards creator (and host) Geoff Keighly.

Now, the event's official Threads account has announced who will be attending this year, and it's a very, very impressive line-up. Microsoft and Sony are always there, but this year Nintendo have confirmed their participation, using a Switch 2 logo. Given that their new console is released just the day before the event, hopefully they have something exciting to show that we can look forward to this fall.

Otherwise, it's pretty much all the giants we're hoping for, from 2K Games to Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Sega and Square Enix and a whole lot more. The only big name we're missing is Ubisoft, which is a bit of a shame (we wouldn't mind seeing the Splinter Cell Remake).

Summer Game Fest starts at 23:00 CET on June 6, and we'll of course be covering everything on display here at Gamereactor. Don't miss it.