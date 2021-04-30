A recent survey suggests that 44% of developers have suffered game delays due to Covid-19

You're watching Advertisements

At this point, it feels like the majority of the year's major releases have been hit by some form of delay. Highly anticipated release such as Back 4 Blood, Hogwarts Legacy, and Deathloop have all had their release dates pushed backwards, leading to a lot of disappointment from fans. We didn't find it too surprising then when the results from a recent survey surfaced online and suggested that 44% of developers have had to delay their games due to Covid-19.

The survey that we are referring to was the annual State of the Industry Survey conducted by the Games Developer Conference. Over 3,000 people responded to the survey, with 44% claiming their game had been delayed, 49% stating that they hadn't seen an impact, and 7% reporting that they had no current project in the works. This figure of 44% represents an increase of 11% from the previous year, but that survey was only conducted three months after the pandemic and doesn't represent the full picture.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.