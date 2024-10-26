A really, really deep cut Star Wars species will return in Skeleton Crew

We love our deep cut Star Wars characters here at Gamereactor, in fact we looked to celebrate many of them earlier this year in line with Star Wars Day. Clearly, we missed the boat to get a jump on one species that is set to return to the limelight later this year when Skeleton Crew debuts on Disney+ in December.

Empire affirms that Ewoks: The Battle for Endor's Teek species will be back and returning to a galaxy far, far away. This Endor native species appeared in the deep-cut spinoff film that revolved around Ewok Wicket's adventures during its defence of its home village from a marauder group. The return of the Teek was revealed by filmmaker David Lowery, who stated:

"I was most excited about having hand puppets on set. It's the most ancient technology being used with the most cutting-edge technology, simultaneously. That combination was absolutely magical. There's a character in my episode that's [...] the Teek, from Battle For Endor. And it's just a little hand puppet! It's just (wiggles hand). I was like, 'Is he gonna get digitally touched up, or replaced?' No, in the final episode it's just a hand puppet in the middle of this crazy Volume set. The cognitive dissonance of seeing those two things together, live in front of you, is absolutely incredible."

You'll be able to eventually see the Teek back on your television screen in a few months, as Skeleton Crew begins airing from December 4, 2024. Check out the trailer for the series below.