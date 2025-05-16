A real-life Forza supercar is being auctioned for charity

HQ

SpecialEffect and Xbox veteran Alan Hartman have teamed up for a one-of-a-kind auction, which sees a 2017 Ford GT supercar up for grabs.

The 2017 Ford GT is one of only 138 models made that year, and was featured on the cover of Forza Motorsport 6. The car was donated by Hartman, who recently finished a 30-year career at Microsoft, most recently having worked as head of Xbox Game Studios.

The auction is running from now until the 22nd of May, with all proceeds generated by it going to SpecialEffect. If you're not aware, SpecialEffect is a great charity that helps disabled gamers play the games they love with unique setups.

"We are incredibly grateful to Alan for this remarkable opportunity," said Dr Mick Donegan, founder and CEO of SpecialEffect. "I was fortunate enough to have had the pleasure of sitting in the car when I last met Alan on a visit to Turn 10, but this auction is not just about a stunning supercar—it's about making a tangible difference in the lives of people with physical challenges right across the world through the innovative use of technology. The core of our work is to optimise inclusion, enjoyment and quality of life by helping people control video games to the best of their abilities for as long as they need us."

"I've seen first-hand the incredible work that SpecialEffect does, and I'm honoured to be able to contribute in this way," said Alan Hartman. "They not only bring joy to so many, but they provide a north star for the entire gaming industry as we strive to create a level playing field for every gamer. It is a privilege to support them and I hope this auction encourages others to get involved and help support this amazing charity."

You can keep an eye on the auction yourself here. But, be warned the current bid at the time of writing is $820,000, so you'll want to check your pockets before raising your digital paddle.

