A range of difficulty options will be present in Hogwarts Legacy

Following last night's State of Play broadcast, the talk of the town is all Hogwarts Legacy. The huge amount of gameplay we were shown during the State of Play broadcast has really captured the attention of Wizarding World fans around the globe, and now all eyes are on the launch this Holiday period.

With release still quite a way out, a few extra details about the game have been shared as part of a PlayStation Blog post that accompanied last night's broadcast. In the post, there's a direct mention to how the gameplay will work, and whether or not it will be challenging or straightforward.

As through the words of the community manager of Warner Bros. Avalanche, Chandler Wood, it is stated.

"As a gamer who likes a bit of a challenge myself, I'm happy to say that we've been working hard to make sure combat in Hogwarts Legacy has a depth and challenge for players who want it. Whether you just want to experience the story or make every swish and flick of your wand matter, a range of difficulty options will be available to meet various skill levels enabling players to experience the game in a way most enjoyable to them."

There's no exact mention to how the difficulty options will affect gameplay, but it is great to know that Hogwarts Legacy has been designed with a wide audience in mind.