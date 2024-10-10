A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead uses microphones to make sure you stay quiet

HQ

Using microphones in games is nothing new, and many horror games have been based on this concept in the past. Mostly, however, it has been indie titles and smaller projects. But for the upcoming A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Stormind Games has decided to dust off the concept, something they confirm via Instagram.

Given that the game is set in a world where silence is the key to survival, it seems fitting that you will be able to activate the microphone (it is of course optional) on your headset to really immerse yourself in the requirement to not make any sounds.

Check out what this might look like below ahead of its October 17 release for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.