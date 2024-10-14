A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead runs i 60 frames per second on consoles

HQ

Later this week, it's time to return to the creepy, heartbreaking and interesting world of the A Quiet Place movies. On October 17 - just in time for Halloween - A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Unfortunately, over the past year, several titles have been released that can only run at 30 frames per second for the consoles, but what about A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead? We have a very satisfying answer to that question.

In an interview with GamingBolt, developer Stormind Games reveals that it will be possible to play in smooth framerate for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. With the so-called Performance Mode, the resolution is 1440p and 60 frames per second, and for those who want to maximize the graphics, Quality Mode is offered instead, which boosts the resolution to 4K, but then runs at half the frame rate.

If you have Xbox Series S, you won't be able to play in 60 frames per second, but it runs in the fairly decent 1440p and 30 frames per second.