A Quiet Place Part III sets July 2027 release, John Krasinski to return

We'll all soon be walking around our houses barefoot, holding our breath once more, as the third main outing in the A Quiet Place universe has a release date. Also, we now know that John Krasinski will be returning as a director for this film.

Krasinski is often credited for the A Quiet Place concept and directed both the original film and its sequel. He did not direct A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel movie that took us to the beginning of the apocalypse, but is credited with creating the story.

Krasinski also starred in the first movie, but we wouldn't expect to see his character in the third. Variety notes the cast hasn't yet been confirmed, though, so we don't yet know for sure if we're following Emily Blunt's character and her family once more.

A Quiet Place Part III's release is set for the 9th of July, 2027.