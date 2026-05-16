A Quiet Place Part III has officially started filming

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It's been a fair few years since a mainline chapter in the A Quiet Place saga made its arrival, as the latest flick was the spinoff, A Quiet Place: Day One. Soon, we'll be returning to the main story and seeing how the Abbott family, led by Emily Blunt's Evelyn, looks to continue to survive in a world inhabited by alien monsters that hunt through sound.

The third chapter in the saga is expected to premiere next summer in late July, and with this being the case, now it has been confirmed that production on the movie is officially underway, with director and co-writer John Krasinski (Emily Blunt's husband) back at the helm and dishing out directions for the all-star cast, which includes the returning Cillian Murphy and sees Jack O'Connell joining the fray too.

With this in mind, a reasonable guess is that we'll get a first trailer for the film in late 2026 or early 2027, ahead of the teasing ramping up before the summer debut.

Are you looking forward to more A Quiet Place?