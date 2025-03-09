A Quiet Place Part III confirmed to be in development

A third A Quiet Place film is officially happening, as confirmed by producer Brad Fuller during the ongoing SXSW festival. He explained that the delay in the sequel is simply due to the busy schedules of those involved, both in front of and behind the camera, making it difficult to find the right time for production.

"So, 'Day One' is not 'A Quiet Place 3,' just to be clear... 'A Quiet Place 3,' we're starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off 'The Office,' and he wanted to be a director."

Following the massive success of the previous films, Krasinski has become one of the most sought-after names in the industry. However, Fuller expressed cautious optimism that production could begin as soon as Krasinski finishes his current project.

"Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him... He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to ['A Quiet Place 3']. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more 'Quiet Place' movies beyond that."

Since its debut more than seven years ago, A Quiet Place has become one of the most acclaimed new franchises in the genre. There are already plans to expand the universe beyond the planned trilogy. Fuller stated that there is plenty of potential for more stories within the A Quiet Place universe, as demonstrated by the prequel film A Quiet Place: Day One, which offered a glimpse into how it all began.

Are you excited for more A Quiet Place films?