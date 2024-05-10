A Quiet Place: Day One looks even more tense in its latest trailer

HQ

With A Quiet Place, John Krasinski showed his flair and offered an unexpectedly intimate, emotional horror film, filled with responsive, horrific monsters that seem to have completely taken over the earth. A Quiet Place: Day One will soon give us the opportunity to see the prelude to this apocalypse.

It's basically an origin story starring Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o who are forced to work together to survive as the monsters rain down on New York, and it looks promising to say the least, don't you think? Take a closer look in this new trailer below.

A Quiet Place: Day One will premiere on June 28.

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place: Day One?