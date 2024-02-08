A Quiet Place: Day One gets a first trailer

"Discover why our world went quiet", is the tagline for the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One, the third movie in the A Quiet Place franchise. It's considered to be something of a spinoff, which means we're going to get to meet new people, like Lupita Nyong'o playing the main character Sam.

Now we've got the first trailer ahead of the premiere in theatres on June 28, and here we get to start discovering why our world went quiet, which seems to be an action-packed, somewhat scary and tragic story with a lot of very human emotions added to the mix. Pretty much what made the series great to begin with.

Check it out below.