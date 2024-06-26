A Quiet Place: Day One gets a final trailer

HQ

With just two days to go until the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff prequel to the A Quiet Place series, we now have one final trailer to prepare us for the alien invasion.

The video is filled with quotes from the American media, who have heaped superlatives on the movie, with many even saying it's the best in the series so far. That would be quite an achievement considering how good the two original films were.

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski, but John Krasinski (who directed the two previous films and the upcoming A Quiet: Place Part III) has co-written the script and also contributes as a producer.

June 28 is the premiere date and with that said, enjoy the trailer below.