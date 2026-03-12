A Quiet Place: Day One director eyed to take the reins for Alien: Romulus sequel

HQ

Following a great return to the Alien franchise with Alien: Romulus, it seemed like Fede Álvarez could be the Dan Trachtenberg of Xenomorphs. Just like Trachtenberg took the helm of the Predator franchise after Prey, there were big expectations for Álvarez too. However, as we learned last year, Álvarez would be stepping aside, and letting someone else handle the directing for the film's sequel.

That director may be none other than Michael Sarnoski. Known for A Quiet Place: Day One, Sarnoski is reportedly being eyed to direct the highly anticipated sequel, according to Nexus Point News. Sources point to Sarnoski as being the preferred candidate for the role. After handling A Quiet Place: Day One, and delivering a great prequel story to the alien-centred horror franchise, Sarnoski has apparently proved he can handle large-scale events while keeping an emotional core within a movie.

Plot details around the sequel to Alien: Romulus remain scarce, although we'd expect it to follow the events of the original film, including stars Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson.