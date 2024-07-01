A Quiet Place: Day One

HQ

Not only has young New Yorker Sammy been stricken with cancer, but the city has been invaded by sound-sensitive monsters from outer space! To top it off, in addition to her extremely intelligent cat Frodo, she's also forced to drag along a clueless Englishman who is neither here nor there. Welcome to Day One - when one of the world's noisiest cities fell silent forever, what's the next move? To eat pizza in Harlem before you're torn apart by sound-seeking aliens.

A cheesy premise for a prologue, it may seem, but thanks to Lupita Nyongo's indifferent character, the plot works in its simplicity. Her character Sammy was grappling with death long before the aliens landed on Earth; these creatures seem mostly an inconvenience in her quest for pre-death nostalgia, which brings us to the true heart of the film that doesn't stop beating until the credits roll: a blossoming friendship that emerges in the midst of the torn metropolis. Joseph Quinn plays the film's other protagonist, an awkward youngster who finds his courage through Sammy and especially Frodo the cat, who appears as a little furry guardian angel in the midst of all the carnage. It's an unexpectedly sweet film.

It's just a shame that it also has to be so damn predictable, as the film doesn't really take any more risks than those we've already seen in previous A Quiet Place films. The film feels like an extended version of the awesome intro sequence of the second film, where the humans start to realise that they have to shut up to survive. Here, I wanted to see more of the stupidity of the humans in the face of an alien threat, and we get some of that, but very little of it. The ingenuity of the previous films feels a bit absent as the whole point of the film is to follow some characters during the beginning of the invasion. I guess I was expecting a bit more horrifying chaos this time around, as New York seems to have things under reasonable control a bit too early in the film. This, and some waning realism, means that the tension itself suffers the longer the film goes on.

It's still a reasonably exciting and entertaining little thriller that, like its predecessors, should be experienced at the cinema. It may not live up to its brilliant predecessors, but it's an effective little prequel that delivers more of the silent tension that is the successful backbone of the film series. There's plenty of monster action here for those who felt there wasn't enough of that in the last film, and there's plenty of charm here for those looking for a little hope in their horror films, but there is little of the chills that the predecessors offered.