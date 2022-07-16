Cookies

Resident Evil Village

A quarter-scale Lady Dimitrescu statue is on sale for $1500

It stands three feet tall and is expected to ship in Q3 next year.

HQ

If you've ever wanted a statue of Resident Evil Village's famous Lady Dimitrescu that stands taller than a lot of small children, then today's news should be right up your street. Because PureArts is selling a quarter-scale figure that stands three feet tall and is made with polyresin and textiles with a faux wood and marble base, and the best part is that it can be yours if you just so happen to have $1500 knocking about.

In the product's description, we're told that this figure of Lady Dimitrescu also has "synthetic pre-styled hair and removable hat" as well as a "custom-tailored and weathered dress", plus the ability to have the tall vampire posing with one of two hand styles: "extended claws" or "cigarette holder".

The catch of course with a figure like this (aside from its staggering price) is that only a limited number of figures are being sold, 666 in total to be exact, so if you do have the cash to splash and are interested in grabbing one, be sure to do so before they all sell out. Plus, it's worth noting that the statue is only available to those living in; USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa.

As for when delivery will be, that is set for Q3 2023.

Resident Evil Village

