A PS5 version of Immortality is in the works

Immortality, the latest narrative adventure game from Sam Barlow, received great review scores when it came out. On Xbox, PC, and even mobile the game was said to be a cinematic delight. We at Gamereactor gave it a 9/10, and many others have enjoyed it since.

Now, it seems that the game is destined for the PS5, as over on Twitter/X Sam Barlow said that he's working on a PlayStation version of the game. Considering Immortality is told in live-action cinematics with gameplay that can run on a mobile phone, it doesn't seem like it'll be too much of a stretch to bring it to the console.

The only question now is when will Immortality join the roster of PS5 games. The answer would hopefully be soon, but in all honesty Barlow didn't commit to a specific day or period. But, whenever the game does come out, it'll be able to impress a whole new audience.