A Power Rangers series is in the works at Disney

It's Morphin' Time! Disney+ is working on a live-action Power Rangers TV show, and is currently looking to bring on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz to produce, write, and act as showrunners for the series. Hasbro, the owner of Power Rangers, will also produce the series.

Going over many different iterations in the decades since the first series released, the Power Rangers are a staple of many childhoods, whether you were watching when they all gained the powers of dinosaurs or when they could turn into cars.

This new live-action show will again give new fans the chance to get to know the Power Rangers without having to go back and watch the older series. Via The Wrap, the show is also part of Hasbro's wider strategy to produce TV shows, movies, and more based on its most-iconic brands, including the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons TV shows.