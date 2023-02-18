A Portal fan remake is updating the original's graphics and gameplay

HQ

Remakes and remasters are all the rage nowadays, and with Metroid Prime Remastered and the Dead Space Remake proving that updated versions of classic games can be great, a lot of gamers have their eyes on the next big hit.

While not an official remake, Portal: Another Slice, which is a Portal remake being developed by fans of the 2007 cult classic, certainly seems worth keeping our eyes on. With updated visuals that mimic the rundown style of Portal 2, and enhanced gameplay, it seems Portal: Another Slice will give us a bit more than just a visual overhaul.

Portal: Another Slice is also set to include new puzzles and challenges that weren't even in the original Portal experience. A lot of these improvements will come from Portal 2, but again there will be elements that are completely fresh to the franchise.

The webpage for Portal: Another Slice has only been posted recently, and so we wouldn't expect a full release anytime soon, but if you're looking for an interesting, fan-made remake project to keep an eye on, this may be it.