A Pokémon Presents is planned for tomorrow

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be holding a Pokémon Presents showcase tomorrow, and that in this livestreamed event, fans of the beloved brand can look forward to further updates on the upcoming next generation of Pokémon RPGs, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet.

But that's not all that will be shown, as it's said that there will also be "updates on Pokémon apps and video games", meaning the presentation seems to have a wider focus instead of just revolving around the upcoming November-launching titles.

As for when the Pokémon Presents will take place, the broadcast will start at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST on August 3, and you can catch it right here.