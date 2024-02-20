HQ

Just recently, we reported on the news that fans are suspecting that The Pokémon Company has some information planned in regard to Generation 5 of the games (Black/White) for Pokémon Day. Well, it seems like there is at least some truth to that, as now it has been confirmed that a Pokémon Presents is being held next week.

Set to take place at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET on February 27, 2024, the show is said to include "exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay".

There's no word on what exactly this news will be, but past Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents shows usually include information from all facets of the company's business, meaning we can likely look forward to news on the TV, merchandise, card game, and video game front.