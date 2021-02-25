A Pokémon Presents broadcast is scheduled for tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

The Pokémon Company has just announced that it will be hosting a Pokémon Presents broadcast tomorrow (February 26) at 3pm GMT (4PM CET). The presentation will be roughly 20-minutes long and it will be broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

It hasn't been confirmed what will be shown within the presentation, but it has widely been speculated that Diamond and Pearl remakes will be revealed. Earlier this week, the official Pokémon Twitter account shared an image of the Sinnoh starters when mentioning the upcoming 25th anniversary of the franchise.

What do you think might get revealed during this presentation?