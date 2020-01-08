Cookies

Pokémon Sword/Shield

A Pokémon Direct stream is taking place tomorrow

Despite Sword and Shield releasing already last year, we're getting 20 minutes of "new Pokémon information" this week.

If you've been enjoying Pokémon Sword and/or Shield then there's more good news, as Nintendo has revealed that a Pokémon Direct is coming tomorrow at 06:30 PT (14:30 GMT, 15:30 CET) to reveal "roughly 20 minutes of new Pokémon information".

You can catch the Direct here, but it's unclear what's going to be there. We had similar livestreams before the release of Sword and Shield, so it's interesting to see that we're getting 20 minutes of content after the game has been out for nearly two months.

Just recently Adidas teamed up with Pokémon for new products, including shoes and shirts, so it's a good time to be a fan of the series, especially with the new games on the Nintendo Switch (check out our review of the new titles here).

What can we expect to see in the Direct?

Pokémon Sword/Shield

