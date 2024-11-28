A Pokémon collectible card unboxing marathon achieves a new Guinness World Record, and it has a charitable cause to boot

HQ

30 content creators from all over Europe joined forces with The Pokémon Company for a good reason. The goal? To break the Guinness World Record for the largest Pokémon card unboxing in history with the launch of the Scarlet and Violet - Fulgurating Sparks expansion to the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The tens of thousands of cards revealed during the live stream will also be carefully organised into binders that will be donated to charities ahead of the holidays, including Barnardo's, KidsOut, Fondazione Banco Alimentare Onlus, Tafel Deutschland and the Thyme Foundation.

"It's been an incredible 24 hours of openings and we are thrilled to have achieved such an ambitious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title alongside an incredible team of content creators," said Peter Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing, The Pokémon Company International.