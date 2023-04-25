A Pokémon card has sold for $300,000 at auction

An extremely rare Pokémon card has sold for $300,000 at an event held by Heritage Auctions.

The card is the Trophy Pikachu No. 3 Trainer Bronze Professional Sports Authenticator Trading Card Game NM-MT 8 (Media Factory, 1997) First Tournament Holo, and apart from being quite a mouthful, is one of four cards known to be in existence, due to it only being available to the top three participants in the First Official Pocket Monsters Tournament in Chiba, Japan which was held back in 1997.

There were some other famous and expensive Pokémon cards and other items at the auction, with one uncut cosmos foil sheet containing more than 100 cards going for $250,000 as well.

The auction not only drew the eyes of wealthy Pokémon fans, as there were also some rare Magic: The Gathering cards up for grabs as well. It must pay to be a hoarder nowadays, as you never know when you've got your hands on a card that could one day sell for a very high price.

Thanks, TheGamer.