A player of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree defeats Messmer at Level 1, without blocking and without rolling

We all expected this to happen sooner or later: The great masters of soulsborne have been training tirelessly to show us incredible moves that make the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC look easy to get through. We've already seen MissMikkaa "legs of steel" defeat the final boss of Elden Ring's first and only expansion with her dancing pad, and now we have a new player to pay respect to: MouseInATutu.

The player has achieved what seems like an impossible new feat in the game: Defeating Messmer the Impaler at level 1, without rolling, without blocking, and without any active buffs or blessings. To do so, the player has used the Iron Ball upgraded to +25 as his main weapon, while spinning almost in a dance around Queen Márika's son as he stuns him mercilessly. You can watch the feat on his YouTube channel, here.

Do you know of anyone better at defeating Messmer in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?