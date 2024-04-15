A Playdate developer created a game to propose to his partner

HQ

PlaySide Studios game designer Aaron Leigh Nielsen has used his talents for game creation to create a short experience for Playdate systems with a much more wholesome agenda behind it. The game has been used by Nielsen to propose to his partner, and he has now shared the story behind the project on X.

Nielsen spent the past six months creating the Playdate game fittingly known as Love Letter before presenting it to his partner. He stated that it started as a series of simple platforming levels, but steadily transformed into a "more hi-score-based arcade experience" instead. The idea asks players to deliver the correct letters to the right letterbox to earn higher scores, grow a multiplier, and gain time bonuses, but this was really all a ruse as the letters in question would ultimately spell out the question of "Will you marry me", a cue that Nielsen took to present his partner with a ring.

Long story short, Nielsen and his partner are now engaged, but you can read a bit more into the development story of Love Letter below.