A playable demo for Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is now available
The game is coming out September 19th, 2025.
Developers Nihon Falcom and NIHON FALCOM CORPORATION alongside with their publisher GungHo Online Entertainment plan to release Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter on September 19th, 2025 on PC, Playstation 5 and on Nintendo Switch.
Luckily we don't have to wait for that long, since a playable demo is now available, and you can download it from Playstation Store. Or, if you so choose, you may download the demo on Steam too. According to Gematsu, a demo for Switch is also available, but currently only in Japan.
Switch 2 version of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is coming as a digital-only release, and in order to get the benefits of Switch 2, you also need to buy so called Upgrade Pack... after buying the Switch 1 copy of the game.
Steam page describes the game like this:
"Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter reimagines the first chapter of a beloved series, infusing it with enhanced visuals and refined gameplay. Join Estelle and Joshua, partners bound by fate, as they unravel dark conspiracies threatening the peace of the Liberl Kingdom."