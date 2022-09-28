Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem's story explained in new video

Learn about Asobo Studio's sequel ahead of its October 18 release.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of the hottest games of the year, and several members from the Gamereactor office vouched that it was one of the best things they played during Gamescom last month.

Now we've got a story trailer, and let's just say it does not change our opinion one bit, quite the opposite. Check out the two-minute long video below to see what struggles Amicia and Hugo de Rune have to survive this time.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. A streamed Switch version is also confirmed, and the game is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

HQ
A Plague Tale: RequiemA Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: RequiemA Plague Tale: Requiem

Related texts



Loading next content