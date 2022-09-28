A Plague Tale: Requiem's story explained in new video

HQ

A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of the hottest games of the year, and several members from the Gamereactor office vouched that it was one of the best things they played during Gamescom last month.

Now we've got a story trailer, and let's just say it does not change our opinion one bit, quite the opposite. Check out the two-minute long video below to see what struggles Amicia and Hugo de Rune have to survive this time.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. A streamed Switch version is also confirmed, and the game is also included with Game Pass starting day one.