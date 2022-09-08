A Plague Tale: Requiem voice actors presented

HQ

We loved Arya Stark just as much as anyone else in the Game of Thrones series, brilliantly played by Maisie Williams. But we have another female character with some similar traits in roughly the same age in the wonderful world of video games that is every bit as cool, and that is Amicia de Rune.

That is probably not a household name yet, but she was the protagonist of A Plague Tale: Innocence, helping and protecting her brother Hugo in a very hostile French medieval world. A big part of her rock solid personality came from the voice actress Charlotte McBurney. On October 18, Amicia is back for more in a second adventure called A Plague Tale: Requiem, and now the developer Asobo Studio has introduced the main cast of the game - and fortunately enough McBurney will once again reprise her role:



Charlotte McBurney - Amicia de Rune



Logan Hannan - Hugo de Rune



Kit Connor - Lucas



Lucy Briggs-Owen - Béatrice de Rune



A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a cloud based Switch version and the adventure is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.