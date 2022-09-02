A Plague Tale: Requiem supports 60-times more rats than Innocence

HQ

During our time at Gamescom in Cologne last week, we had a chance to play A Plague Tale: Requiem, and also chat with the game director of that very project, Asobo Studio's Kevin Choteau. While you can expect our preview on that experience to be coming very soon, you can already view the interview in full below, where we talk about how the narrative develops Amicia and Hugo as characters, and also about how the technology behind the game has allowed Asobo to create a bigger, more demanding, and visually-striking experience.

"We've improved the game in every way," said Choteau before continuing with, "One of our main focus technically was having those facial expressions and those cinematics, and improving the quality of the sequences. We've created motion capture and performance capture in-house to be able to do that."

"A much more wider area means much more light, and as you know, in a video game, light is quite expensive in terms of performance. So, going wider was a good idea, but not in a technological standpoint, and you need to fill those spaces, and we love to fill those spaces with rats. We've improved the tech on that a lot. We had 5,000 rats on the first one, and we have 300,000 on the second one, so it's a lot."

Needless to say, those with musophobia should probably steer well clear of A Plague Tale: Requiem when it debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on October 18.