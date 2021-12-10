Cookies

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem showed up during The Game Awards

It's coming next year for PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5.

HQ

There were rats, darkness and death during the night when A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown in a new trailer. It is of course a sequel to the critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence, and in this video clip we got to see more samples of the title's insanely slick graphics (it's Asobo Studio - creator of Microsoft Flight Simulator - after all) as well as some story elements mixed with juicy gameplay.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is due for release in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one, and you can watch the video clip below to see what the sequel will offer.

HQ
A Plague Tale: Requiem

