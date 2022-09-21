Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem offers alchemy as an alternative to violence

Take a look at Amicia's new tools.

Using violence isn't the only way to solve your problems in A Plague Tale: Requiem, quite the opposite actually. Just like in A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia can also use alchemy to her advantage.

Fortunately, she has seemingly become even better at doing this in the upcoming adventure and in a brand new trailer, we get to see some of the tricks she can use, which includes various ways of taming fire to work in her advantage.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will also get a streamed version for Switch and is included with Game Pass starting day one.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

