A Plague Tale: Requiem offers alchemy as an alternative to violence

Using violence isn't the only way to solve your problems in A Plague Tale: Requiem, quite the opposite actually. Just like in A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia can also use alchemy to her advantage.

Fortunately, she has seemingly become even better at doing this in the upcoming adventure and in a brand new trailer, we get to see some of the tricks she can use, which includes various ways of taming fire to work in her advantage.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will also get a streamed version for Switch and is included with Game Pass starting day one.