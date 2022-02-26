Cookies

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is getting a packed Collector's Edition

This edition will be available from the Focus Entertainment Store.

HQ

We really loved A Plague Tale: Innocence and was hoping for a sequel. During E3 last summer, A Plague Tale: Requiem was announced and judging by the looks of the trailer shown during The Game Awards in December- we're in for a real treat.

Considering that the first game became a major hit, we shouldn't be too surprised to hear that the publisher Focus Home Interactive has now announced a pretty spectacular Collector's Edition. You can only buy it from the Focus Entertainment Store for $189.99 and it includes:

• The statue "Amicia & Hugo": a 21cm/8" resin statuette, finely detailed and painted
• Hugo's Feather brooch: a fine metal brooch inspired by the feather ornaments worn by Hugo in the game
• A vinyl of the OST: the game's enthralling soundtrack on a 45rpm vinyl, composed by Olivier Derivière (2 tracks)
• 3 lithographs: trois amazing A4 illustrations of A Plague Tale: Requiem
• The game A Plague Tale: Requiem on your chosen platform. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions are delivered as a physical box with an alternative cover exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store. PC versions are delivered as a digital Steam activation key.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is launching this fall for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. There is
a cloud based version for Switch planned as well, and it is also included with Xbox Game Pass.

A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem

