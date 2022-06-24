A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming this October

HQ

As was promised by Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio, as part of the recent A Plague Tale showcase, we now have an exact release date for the anticipated and upcoming game. Those who are eager to continue Amicia and Hugo's journey won't have to wait too long, as this sequel will officially be dropping on October 18, 2022.

To add to this announcement, a new batch of gameplay has also been unveiled, which shows the duo making their way through a huge quarry that is overrun with soldiers. In order to survive, we get to see just a few of the new moves that the pair will be able to use in the game.

When October 18 does arrive, you'll be able to play A Plague Tale: Requiem on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and on Nintendo Switch via the Cloud - and even check out the game as part of Game Pass on day one.